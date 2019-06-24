Society

'Foodie Call': Some women agreeing to dates just for free meal, survey finds

SAN FRANCISCO -- Forget love -- a new report says that for some women, it's all about the foodie call.

That's when a person schedules a date with someone they aren't really interested in just to get a free meal.

RELATED: Fremont ranks 5th most unfaithful city in US, report says

Researchers at Azusa Pacific University and UC Merced did two surveys on the matter. They found 23 to 33 percent of women admitted to engaging in at least one foodie call.

These women also score high on the "dark triad" of personality traits, which includes narcissism.

Researchers say that although their report focused on heterosexual women, men can also engage in foodie calls.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydatingromancerelationshipsbuzzworthyfoodresearchsurvey
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video of Jussie Smollett with rope around neck released by Chicago police
Jury finds Brendt Christensen guilty on all counts in the murder of U of I student
Shootout in Tri-Taylor damages property, scares neighbors
Immigration advocates protests Trump's deportation plan
Former Alderman Willie Cochran sentenced to 1 year in prison
Ford unveils $1 billion upgrade at Chicago plants, adds jobs
Woman, 3 children found dead near Texas-Mexico border
Show More
Artist unites Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, baby on Pilsen mural
Hundreds protest drag queen story time at Illinois library
Walmart to accept EBT payment for grocery pickup
Chicago AccuWeather: Brief evening storm then clearing, mild
Italy's Milan-Cortina wins vote to host 2026 Winter Olympics
More TOP STORIES News