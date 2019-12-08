'World's Big Sleep Out' at DePaul University brings attention to homelessness around the world

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People in 50 cities around the world, including Chicago, are choosing to sleep outdoors Saturday night.Their goal is to bring attention to all of those who don't have a safe place to call home.More than 100 people will sleep outside in the cold on DePaul University's quad as part of the World's Big Sleep Out.Organizers said there are more than 9,000 people in Chicago who are experiencing what they call "street and shelter homelessness."Students at the Chicago campus have witnessed the problem, and now they're doing their part to help.The World's Big Sleep Out aims to raise $50 million and have 50,000 people sleep outdoors across 50 international cities, including London, Manila and Barcelona.About 50% of what's raised in Chicago will be put toward helping people who are homeless in the city.Some of the money raised Saturday night will benefit two local organizations: All Chicago Making Homelessness History and DePaul USA, which helps college students experiencing homelessness.DePaul University's Institute of Global Homelessness hosted Chicago's main event on its Lincoln Park campus.ABC7's Mark Rivera emceed the events before everyone moved outdoors.