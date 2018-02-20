Retired ABC7 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Taft driving for Uber in Florida

First day as Uber driver. Not full day. Love not having a boss. pic.twitter.com/DmrRdH1kHe — jerrytaft (@jerrytaft) February 20, 2018

ABC7's former Chief meteorologist Jerry Taft has launched a new career - as an Uber driver.Taft moved to Naples, Florida after his retirement from ABC7 Chicago in January.He tweeted Tuesday that he made just under $85 in five hours and loves not having a boss.In a conversation with ABC7, Taft said Uber is a way to get out and talk to people between rounds of golf. He will return to Chicago for the summer.