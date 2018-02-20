SOCIETY

Retired ABC7 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Taft driving for Uber in Florida

Jerry Taft at ABC7.

NAPLES, Fla. (WLS) --
ABC7's former Chief meteorologist Jerry Taft has launched a new career - as an Uber driver.

Taft moved to Naples, Florida after his retirement from ABC7 Chicago in January.

He tweeted Tuesday that he made just under $85 in five hours and loves not having a boss.

In a conversation with ABC7, Taft said Uber is a way to get out and talk to people between rounds of golf. He will return to Chicago for the summer.
