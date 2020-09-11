Society

Retired Chicago police officer pays Black families' bill in Mt. Greenwood, leaves touching note

"I retired from CPD after 33 years. For 33 years I was prepared to give my life to protect yours. I always knew your lives mattered!"
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A small gesture from a retired Chicago Police officer is having a big impact with his message that Black Lives Matter.

Two women were eating breakfast with their daughters in Mount Greenwood when the retired officer paid their bill.

On the back of the bill, he left this note: I retired from CPD after 33 years. For 33 years I was prepared to give my life to protect yours. I always knew your lives mattered!

"I just want to thank him so much because that is also a story that has impacted my daughter's life," Ogemdi Adeboje said. "My daughter is only 3 and she is going to be able to tell that story in her future."

The officer hasn't stepped forward, but the woman shared a photo of the bill on Facebook.

People commented it was nice to see a little light in their feeds right now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagomt. greenwoodblack lives matteract of kindnessgood newschicago police departmentbills
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of murdered 8-year-old girl begs gunman to come forward
USPS mail carrier critically hurt in Burnside shooting
3-year-old girl among 7 injured in Porter house explosion
Hinsdale students say remote learning is threat to their health
New video shows Des Plaines police shooting in Chicago music store
Chicago police practice looting response in public safety drills
8-year-old afraid of law enforcement befriends deputy
Show More
Orland Hills police chief fired for social media post
Chicago unveils new lead pipe replacement program
1 in custody after South Loop SWAT standoff
Special House committee to probe Madigan bribery allegations
Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update as IL reports 1,953 new cases
More TOP STORIES News