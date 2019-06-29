Society

Lou Alvarez, retired NYPD detective with 9/11-related cancer who testified before Congress, has died

NEW YORK -- Det. Luis Alvarez, the retired NYPD officer with 9/11-related cancer who testified before Congress regarding funding for the September 11th Victim's Compensation Fund, has died. He was 53.

"A hero among heros. (sic) Please keep Detective Lou Alvarez, stricken with 9/11-related cancer, in your thoughts and prayers as he enters hospice care. In his words, 'Still here, still breathing, still fighting,'" NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted.



Alvarez, a former bomb squad detective, joined comedian Jon Stewart and other fire responders in Washington earlier this month, asking lawmakers to fund the September 11th Victim's Compensation Fund in an emotional plea.

"I will not stand by and watch as my friends with cancer from 9/11 like me are valued less than anyone else because of when they get sick, they die," he told Congress.



Afterward, the House Judiciary Committee unanimously passed a bill to extend the program's funding. The measure now heads to the full House, and if it becomes law, funding will be available until 2090.

Alvarez entered hospice care last week, where he continued to publicly advocate for the support of 9/11 first responders.



----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityseptember 11nypdcongress
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 boaters from vessel overturned in Chicago River ID'd; 2 missing, 2 bodies recovered
21 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago to start weekend
Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall
2019 Chicago Pride Parade: Route, street closures, parking information
Unearthed NASA footage shows Apollo 11 crew's training
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, strong lake breeze Saturday
Proud to Run Chicago kicks off Pride Weekend
Show More
Chicago Pride Parade preparations underway on North Side
Pepsi to ditch plastic water bottles in favor of aluminum
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Woman hit, killed by CTA Red Line train after dropping phone on tracks ID'd
Aurora halfway house forced to kick out 20 sex offenders
More TOP STORIES News