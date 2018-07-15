DISABILITY

Rock 'n' Roll Chicago Half Marathon runner hopes to inspire other deaf runners

EMBED </>More Videos

There is a first time runner in this year's race that is hoping to inspire others to take on new challenges. (WLS)

Marissa N. Isang
All the events for this year's Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Chicago Half Marathon are just about a week away. There is a first-time runner in this year's race that is hoping to inspire others to take on new challenges.

It's one of the most fun races of the year, and that's exactly the reason why Melissa Manak is doing her first 10K at the Rock 'n' Roll Chicago Half Marathon.

"It has music and even though I'm deaf, I want feel the music," said Manak. "That's more fun to me, feeling the music than listening to music. So I pity everyone that can hear it, but I can feel it, so I'm listening to them that way."

Manak doesn't let her hearing impairment stop her and needs no modifications to take on this new challenge. She's been training since last fall and says running helps clear her mind.

"It's a mental health thing for me," she said. "People listen to music, I don't. I'm deaf, so music and me sweating, it doesn't work for me. When I'm running, I'm thinking about life, fixing my problems."

Manak wants to encourage other people with hearing impairments to take part in running and if you're coming out next week, stop and say hello.

"If there are other deaf people, come up to me. I want to see other deaf people running. I enjoy other people like me running. You see a lot of hearing people, so hopefully I see other deaf people come."

The Rock 'n' Roll Chicago Half Marathon kicks off next Saturday July 21. For more information, visit www.runrocknroll.com/chicago/.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydisabilitydisability issuesrunningmarathonsdeafrock n roll half marathon
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISABILITY
Special Olympics celebrates 50 years
Newsviews: 50th anniversary of Special Olympics
How banning plastic straws affects some people with disabilities
Day camp created for children with ADHD
More disability
SOCIETY
CPD vs. CFD charity baseball game to be held Wednesday night
Man sets record for slicing most watermelons on his stomach
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Restaurant ridicules teen for paying bill with coins
Boys and Girls Clubs of America honor 'Youth of the Year'
More Society
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News