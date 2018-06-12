SOCIETY

Rose McGowan, friend of Anthony Bourdain's girlfriend, writes letter about chef's death

EMBED </>More Videos

In an open letter, actress Rose McGowan -- close friend of Anthony Bourdain's girlfriend -- wrote about the chef's apparent suicide. (WLS)

Actress Rose McGowan -- a close friend of Anthony Bourdain's girlfriend, Asia Argento - wrote an open letter released Monday that says the star chef had "reached out for help."

The lengthy letter sheds light on Bourdain's mental state in the days leading to his death, and asks the public to not blame Argento. Bourdain was found dead of apparent suicide Friday in a hotel room in France, where he was filming an episode of his show.

"Anthony's internal war was his war, but now she's been left on the battlefield to take the bullets. It is in no way fair or acceptable to blame her or anyone else," McGowan's letter read, in part.

Bourdain had spoken about his struggle with happiness on his TV show, CNN's "Parts Unknown."

In one episode, he told an episode: "I'd like to be happy. I should be happy, I have incredible luck. I'd like to be able to look out the window and say, 'You know, life is good."

McGowan said that the 61-year-old chef "was part of a 'pull up your bootstraps and march on' generation. The a 'strong man doesn't ask for help' generation," McGowan said.

She said that's what Bourdain did.

"I know before Anthony died he reached out for help, and yet he did not take the doctor's advice," he letter said.

McGowan's post rejected scrutiny of Argento and Bourdain's relationship, describing the couple as "free birds" who loved without borders of a traditional relationship.



McGowan made a final plea: "We are asking you to be better, to look deeper, to read and learn about mental illness, suicide and depression before you make it worse for survivors by judging that which we do not understand, that which can never fully be understood."

Bourdain's estranged wife, Ottavia Busia, also opened up for the first time since his passing.

In an Instagram photo of their 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, Busia wrote: "Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her," adding, "I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycelebrity chefu.s. & worlddepressionmental healthsuicide
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
More News