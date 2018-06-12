Rose McGowan, friend of Anthony Bourdain's girlfriend, writes letter about chef's death

Actress Rose McGowan -- a close friend of Anthony Bourdain's girlfriend, Asia Argento - wrote an open letter released Monday that says the star chef had "reached out for help."The lengthy letter sheds light on Bourdain's mental state in the days leading to his death, and asks the public to not blame Argento. Bourdain was found dead of apparent suicide Friday in a hotel room in France, where he was filming an episode of his show."Anthony's internal war was his war, but now she's been left on the battlefield to take the bullets. It is in no way fair or acceptable to blame her or anyone else," McGowan's letter read, in part.Bourdain had spoken about his struggle with happiness on his TV show, CNN's "Parts Unknown."In one episode, he told an episode: "I'd like to be happy. I should be happy, I have incredible luck. I'd like to be able to look out the window and say, 'You know, life is good."McGowan said that the 61-year-old chef "was part of a 'pull up your bootstraps and march on' generation. The a 'strong man doesn't ask for help' generation," McGowan said.She said that's what Bourdain did."I know before Anthony died he reached out for help, and yet he did not take the doctor's advice," he letter said.McGowan's post rejected scrutiny of Argento and Bourdain's relationship, describing the couple as "free birds" who loved without borders of a traditional relationship.McGowan made a final plea: "We are asking you to be better, to look deeper, to read and learn about mental illness, suicide and depression before you make it worse for survivors by judging that which we do not understand, that which can never fully be understood."Bourdain's estranged wife, Ottavia Busia, also opened up for the first time since his passing.In an Instagram photo of their 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, Busia wrote: "Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her," adding, "I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are."