Society

Royal family: Queen Elizabeth, Harry, William to meet Monday after 'Megxit' decision

LONDON -- The United Kingdom's royal family will gather Monday to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan's role in the monarchy after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are "stepping back" from royal duties, a palace source told ABC News.

Queen Elizabeth II along with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry will meet in their country house in Sandringham to go over next steps.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will 'step back' from royal duties. What now?

U.K. media reported Saturday that the queen wants a solution found before Harry's next scheduled public appearance, a rugby event at Buckingham Palace next Thursday.

Meghan, meanwhile, has flown to Canada, where the couple and their 8-month-old son, Archie, spent a six-week Christmas break. They announced this week they plan to "balance" their time between the U.K. and North America, with Canada their likely base. Meghan is American but lived in Toronto for several years while filming the TV show "Suits."

The prince and the former actress married in 2018, and broadcasts of their Windsor Castle wedding were watched around the world. Harry, 35, is sixth in line to the British throne, a former British army officer and one of the royal family's most popular members.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyalsqueen elizabethroyal familyprince harrymeghan markleu.s. & worldroyal rumble
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Latest updates on winter storm in Chicago area
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain turns to wintry mix then snow Saturday
Middle school teacher faces child porn charges in NW suburbs
Man shoots at police during Park Manor traffic stop: CPD
California man accused of stealing from women he met on dating apps
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Pastor charged with stealing money from state food program for needy children
Show More
Teen killed in Englewood shooting identified
Lightfoot reiterates need for recreational marijuana consumption sites
How to prepare for an ice storm
Funeral for children killed in South Shore is Sat.
Man posing as Uber driver accused of kidnapping and rape
More TOP STORIES News