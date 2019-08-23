Society

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for tumor on pancreas, Supreme Court says

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed radiation therapy for a tumor on her pancreas and there is no evidence of the disease remaining.

The court said Friday the tumor was "treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body."

In a statement, the court said a biopsy performed July 31 confirmed a "localized malignant tumor." The court said Ginsburg does not need any additional treatment but will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans.

The court said Ginsburg canceled an annual summer visit to Santa Fe but has otherwise maintained an active schedule during treatment.

Ginsburg, who is 86, has had several bouts with cancer beginning in 1999.

RELATED: US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths

In December 2018, she had surgery for cancerous growths on her left lung.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyruth bader ginsburgsupreme courtcancer
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dan Webb appointed special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case
Man who died in Lake Michigan was trying to save daughter, 12
Ill. resident dies after experiencing respiratory illness after vaping, officials say
China announces tariff hike on $75 billion of US products
Mitsuwa Marketplace offers all things Japanese
Billionaire political activist David Koch dies at 79
CPS one-year dropout rate at all-time low
Show More
Farm School: High Schoolers tend to animals, crops on Chicago South Side
Deputy stabbed, inmate shot in eastern Illinois courthouse
LIVE: D23 2019 Expo - News from the ultimate Disney fan event
Cocaine worth $1M hidden in bananas shipped to grocery stores
The 60: The Best Weekend Ever
More TOP STORIES News