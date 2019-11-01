Society

Safe Haven Baby Box to be unveiled at Crown Point, Ind. fire station

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box will be unveiled Friday at a fire station in Northwest Indiana.

The new box will be placed on the north side of the Crown Point Fire Department fire station located at 126 N. East St.

RELATED: Indiana to provide 'safe haven' baby boxes

This fire station's location was chosen because it's adjacent to I-65, and for the level of anonymity it provides.

Indiana's Safe Haven Law allows people to take newborn babies to any hospital emergency room, police station or fire station without any questions asked and no risk of arrest or prosecution.

RELATED: Newborn surrendered in Indiana baby box less than 1 month after install

This box in Crown Point will be the 19th Safe Haven Baby Box located in the state of Indiana.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycrown pointbabysafe haven law
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID person of interest in shooting of girl, 7, trick-or-treating in Little Village
Chicago teachers, students return to class Friday as 15-day strike ends
State Rep. Luis Arroyo resigns after federal corruption charge
Oak Brook dentist took thousands for dental care, implants; charged for operating without license
4-year-old's Mayor Lightfoot Halloween costume goes viral
Falling ice reported outside Willis Tower
Teen hit, killed by CTA Red Line train at Harrison ID'd
Show More
President Trump blames Supt. Johnson for Chicago 'crime wave' in tweet
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
Boy's incredible act of Halloween generosity will melt your heart
Here's how a couple saved enough money to retire at age 40
13-year-old boy missing from South Side
More TOP STORIES News