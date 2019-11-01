Safe Haven Baby Box to be unveiled at Crown Point, Ind. fire station

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box will be unveiled Friday at a fire station in Northwest Indiana.The new box will be placed on the north side of the Crown Point Fire Department fire station located at 126 N. East St.This fire station's location was chosen because it's adjacent to I-65, and for the level of anonymity it provides.Indiana's Safe Haven Law allows people to take newborn babies to any hospital emergency room, police station or fire station without any questions asked and no risk of arrest or prosecution.This box in Crown Point will be the 19th Safe Haven Baby Box located in the state of Indiana.