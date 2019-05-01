Sandals Resorts giving away free vacations for Mother's Day, Teacher Appreciation Week and more

Sandals Resorts wants to help you out with your plans.
For the month of May, it's giving away free vacations to moms, nurses, teachers, and military members.
🏆GIVEAWAY TIME🏆 May is the month to appreciate people that rock! In honor of #MothersDay, #TeacherAppreciationWeek, #NationalNursesDay, and #MilitaryMonth we are awarding 31 people the chance to win a #SandalsResorts #SandalsMaycation. Learn more: https://t.co/3YjSH9qZyQ pic.twitter.com/3onkMSIIKZ— Sandals Resorts (@SandalsResorts) April 15, 2019
The giveaway is in honor of Mother's Day, Teacher Appreciation Week, National Nurses Day and Military Appreciation Month.
People will have 31 chances to score at a free vacation and can click on this link to enter.