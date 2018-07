It was a beautiful morning to wake up and dance on Chicago's Near North Side.Savage Smyth, located at 920 North Franklin Street, hosted Daybreaker's sunrise summer party on its roof early Wednesday morning.Guests got to enjoy guided yoga, medication, healthy snacks and dance music from RJ Pickens and more - all before they started their work day.To find out about the next Daybreaker party, visit www.daybreaker.com