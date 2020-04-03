Schaumburg neighborhood helps boy, 2, celebrate golden birthday amid COVID-19 crisis

They decorated the sidewalk with bears and sent balloons and gifts for Luca.
"The people did so much. The response was heartwarming. People that don't even know my little boy went out of their way to make his birthday special," his family said.
RELATED: Disney Princess Elsa FaceTimes south suburban Thornton birthday girl
Friends wanted to make sure Luca knew they were celebrating his special day, even from a distance.
His parents sent a message to their neighborhood Facebook page asking people to put out stuffed bears, so Luca could go on a "bear hunt." They did much more than that.