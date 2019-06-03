Society

Sephora to close US stores for inclusion workshops after incident involving singer SZA

NEW YORK -- Sephora says it will close all its U.S. stores on the morning of June 5 to host "inclusion workshops" for its employees. The move comes just over a month after the cosmetics company caught the internet's eye, when singer SZA said she had security called on her while shopping at a California store.

Sephora posted notice of the closures on its Facebook page and elsewhere. It also included a link to its "We Belong to Something Beautiful" campaign, which says, "We will never stop building a community where diversity is expected, self-expression is honored, all are welcomed, and you are included."

On April 30, SZA tweeted that a Sephora employee called security to make sure she wasn't stealing. Sephora responded with an apologetic tweet, saying it takes such complaints seriously.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorkracism
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
45 shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Trial to begin in case of dead Chinese scholar at U of I
CPD investigating leaked surveillance video
Ill. lawmakers approve gambling expansion, including Chicago casino, sports betting
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, mild Monday
Survivor who crossed path with gunman thought it was a drill
El Chapo's mother says US approved her visa to visit drug lord
Show More
CACC to hold special adoption event Saturday
Girl, 5, nearly killed by glass bottle thrown from car
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing mom
Oak Lawn man, 95, celebrated for D-Day service, service to community
Illinois Democrats celebrate budget, construction plan
More TOP STORIES News