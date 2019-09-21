Society

Sept. 21 is 'Earth, Wind & Fire Day' in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, California -- The Los Angeles City Council is honoring hometown band Earth, Wind & Fire by dedicating a day to the group.

"They made Los Angeles their home, and so we decided in the city of L.A., Sept. 21 will be 'Earth, Wind & Fire Day,'" said Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

The band has been credited with helping to bridge the gap between black and white music fans, pumping out huge hits in the 70s and 80s like "Shining Star," "September" and "Let's Groove."

Three members of the band took part in the ceremonies: Ralph Johnson, Philip Bailey and Verdine White. The council presented the three with certificates and staged a meet-and-greet with them for fans.

"I'm from Los Angeles, born and raised," said Johnson. "I'm a product of the L.A. United School District. This is a very special moment for me."

Sept. 21 is significant to fans of the band thanks to the opening line in the song, "September."

"We're very blessed and thankful that the music has withstood the test of time," Bailey told KABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countymusic
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wounded CPD officer out of surgery, suspect at large
Schaumburg mall to reopen after SUV crash, 1 in custody
2 officers injured after being dragged by vehicle
Wheaton police investigate reported attempted child abduction
Deputies say South Carolina bar shooting leaves 2 dead, 8 hurt
Person wanted for sexual assault in bathroom: police
Barron Hilton, hotelier and LA Chargers founding owner, dead at 91
Show More
Alleged rapist gives woman 3 choices: death, rape or sex with son
Student with autism given desk over toilet in bathroom
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy with stray storms Saturday
Chicago officer pleads guilty in crash data-for-bribes case
CTA Blue Line to temporarily shut down for repairs next week
More TOP STORIES News