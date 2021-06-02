LGBTQ+ Pride

San Francisco Giants will be 1st MLB team to wear Pride Month-themed uniforms, caps

EMBED <>More Videos

SF Giants to honor Pride Month with logo on caps and uniforms

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants will support Pride Month on the field and on their uniforms and caps.

On Saturday against the Cubs, the Giants will feature Pride colors in the SF logo on their game caps along with a Pride patch on the right sleeves of their home uniforms - making them the first major league team to do so.

"Very proud that the San Francisco Giants are taking this step. Very proud to be part of it," manager Gabe Kapler said Tuesday before San Francisco hosted the Los Angeles Angels. "Looking forward to the impact and the support that we can provide for the LGBTQ+ community."



The 11 colors represented in the new Pride logo are: red (life); orange (healing); yellow (sunlight); green (nature); blue (serenity); purple (spirit); and black and brown for LGBTQ+ people of color. Light blue, pink and white represent those who are transgender.

"We are extremely proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community as we kick off one of the best annual celebrations in San Francisco by paying honor to the countless achievements and contributions of all those who identify as LGBTQ+ and are allies of the LGBTQ+ community," Giants President and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement.

Additionally, the Giants will host Pride Movie Night at Oracle Park on June 11-12.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscolgbtq+ pridesan francisco giantslgbtq pridemlbbaseball
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
Now proven against coronavirus, mRNA can do so much more
Husband and wife open bar for LGBTQ+ community on LI
Officials break ground on AIDS Garden Chicago
Everything to know about Pride Month 2021
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Now proven against coronavirus, mRNA can do so much more
Joliet boy, 2, dies after accidently shooting himself, police say
This Hot Cheeto burger has people waiting around the block
White House to offer incentive to encourage vaccinations
Girl, 14, critically injured in Back of the Yards shooting
Body found in TX search for missing boy; father's girlfriend charged
Netanyahu opponents reach coalition deal to oust Israeli PM
Show More
Lollapalooza releases lineup by day
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, mild
Chicago Cultural Center reopens; IL on track to fully reopen next week
2 CPD officers hurt in rollover crash near Jackson Park
Racks of clothes worth over $10K stolen from Skokie mall: police
More TOP STORIES News