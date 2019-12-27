'She's totally loyal:' Long-time Wisconsin McDonald's employee celebrates 90th birthday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- It's not every day your most loyal employee has a 90th birthday!A McDonald's in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, made sure to let Verna Bauer know how much they care about her by throwing her a surprise birthday party."She's a loyal employee, it's her 90th birthday, and she's still working," said Dion Conn, McDonald's owner.But Bauer doesn't show it -- because nothing gets in her way."She retired when she was 68 years old, from a long career, and so then it was time to start another one," Conn said.A reliable food runner at the Waukesha McDonald's for more than 20 years, Bauer's work ethic has become the gold standard."She is totally loyal, she's always here. I don't remember, she may have called in sick, but I don't remember when she has," Conn said. "She has a great attitude, and she wants to do, she wants to do everything."Even as her birthday cake took her by surprise, she began doing what she does best, talk to people."If they want to talk baseball, can do that, and if they want to talk gambling, can do that too," Bauer said.A birthday card packed with $90 was gifted to Bauer. A welcomed present for the woman who likes to hit the casinos from time to time."Sometimes the singles work better than the 20s," Bauer said.Bauer said she wants to say "thank you" to everyone who wished her a happy birthday this week. She said she appreciates those who took the time to celebrate her and who made the day so special.