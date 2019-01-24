CHICAGO (WLS) --The Shedd Aquarium and Adler Planetarium are offering free admission for employees of the federal government who are furloughed or working without pay during the shutdown.
Federal employees just need to show their government ID at the entrance. This offer of free admission will last as long as the shutdown does.
At the Shedd Aquarium, free admission for each government worker also applies to their families. The offer covers the federal employee, another adult and all children under age 12 in their household.
Free admission at the Shedd gives each guest full access to the aquarium, the opportunity to see an aquatic presentation and Underwater Beauty, a new exhibit. If guests would like to see the show in 4D, they can pay to upgrade their tickets on-site.
To find out more, visit www.sheddaquarium.org.
At the Adler Planetarium, federal workers may upgrade to an All Access Pass, which includes sky shows, for a discount. It'll be $17.95 for adults and $16.95 for children.
To find out more, visit www.adlerplanetarium.org.