SOCIETY

Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium: Free admission for federal workers during shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is one of the world's largest indoor aquariums.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Shedd Aquarium and Adler Planetarium are offering free admission for employees of the federal government who are furloughed or working without pay during the shutdown.

Federal employees just need to show their government ID at the entrance. This offer of free admission will last as long as the shutdown does.

At the Shedd Aquarium, free admission for each government worker also applies to their families. The offer covers the federal employee, another adult and all children under age 12 in their household.

Free admission at the Shedd gives each guest full access to the aquarium, the opportunity to see an aquatic presentation and Underwater Beauty, a new exhibit. If guests would like to see the show in 4D, they can pay to upgrade their tickets on-site.

To find out more, visit www.sheddaquarium.org.
EMBED More News Videos

The Adler Planetarium is offering free admission for employees of the federal government who are furloughed or working without pay during the shutdown.



At the Adler Planetarium, federal workers may upgrade to an All Access Pass, which includes sky shows, for a discount. It'll be $17.95 for adults and $16.95 for children.

To find out more, visit www.adlerplanetarium.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyadler planetariumfree stuffgovernment shutdownChicagoMuseum Campus
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
Celebrity chef's emergency kitchen to feed gov. workers in 12 states
Failed flip severs 13-year-old's spinal cord; HS raises money to help family
Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC
More Society
Top Stories
Police arrest Orland Park mall shooting suspect in Matteson
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold moves in, temps to drop below zero
Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed Cook County sheriff's deputy in Mt. Greenwood
Ind. supt. accused of lying to get help for sick student
Hulu dropping price as Netflix raises theirs
Paying tribute to the Florida bank shooting victims
Woman charged with animal cruelty after 22 horses found dead
Mendoza donates $141K from Ald. Solis, calls on Preckwinkle to donate money from Ald. Burke
Show More
Child accidentally shoots mom outside preschool
Bicyclist attacks Lyft driver stuck in traffic, stomps on car
Ken Griffin buys $238M NY penthouse in record US purchase
Mom in hospital, not aware her kids are dead: victim's father
More News