Society

Shoe box stuffed with $22k returned after accidentally being recycled

A shoe box stuffed with more than $22,000 dollars was accidentally recycled in Oregon then miraculously returned to its owner after traveling more than 200 miles to California.

A man in Ashland, Oregon, said his wife placed the shoe box on the curb without looking inside.

That's when the phone calls started, and they luckily paid off - literally.

The man made a call to his recycling company, Recology, and discovered the box traveled all the way to Samoa, California, at one of the company's center.

"I was working on the line, pulling off cardboard to be recycled when I suddenly saw some big stacks of $20 bills," Recology Humboldt County Nick Page said. "Honestly, it's probably the largest amount of money I've ever personally gotten to handle."

An official said most of the money was recovered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrecyclingmoneyrecologygood samaritan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in fatal shooting of NU PhD student in Rogers Park
Family of U of I scholar Yingying Zhang speaks on efforts to find her remains
Cook County sheriff's officer charged in fatal Niles crash
Jayme Closs' Wis. house torn down
Ivanka Trump tweets inaccurate info about Chicago violence, Lightfoot hits back
Puerto Rico high court overturns Pedro Pierluisi as governor
Travel warning: Impostor airline, hotel booking sites
Show More
USA Today HQ evacuated after report of man with weapon
Off-duty CPD officer fires shots at suspect in South Chicago
Octopus attacks woman in face while she posed for photo
Saturn, Jupiter to align with moon this weekend
Pa. mother charged in son's sippy cup death sentenced to prison
More TOP STORIES News