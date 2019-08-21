Society

Loyola University's Sister Jean shares secret to longevity ahead of 100th birthday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sister Jean is approaching a major milestone! The beloved nun from Loyola University turns 100 Wednesday.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SISTER JEAN!

SISTER JEAN TURNS 100!



So far, Sister Jean's life has been about her love of faith, education, and of course basketball. Her dedication to all three has made her a strong fore on Loyola University's campus.

As she is about to hit the century mark, she shared her secret to longevity Tuesday night.

"Get up in the morning, be happy. You have to be happy; you have to convey happiness and you have to show people you, yourself are happy to make other people happy," Sister Jean said.

A century later, Sister Jean still recalls lessons from her childhood that helped build the person she is.

"My parents told us we always have to appreciate what other people do for us too and how people influence us in our lives," Sister Jean said.

WATCH: Sister Jean honored for her 100th birthday with LEGO statue

Sister Jean Celebrates 100th Birthday with LEGO Likeness



Ever since the Rambler's Final Four Run, Sister Jean has been on a run of her own, from her Hall of Fame Bobble head, to her LEGO statue, to celebrating her 100th birthday.

To mark the birthday milestone, Loyal University is hosting a campus celebration to honor the woman who helped inspire generations of its students.

"I tell students all the time you can't be somebody different. You have to be yourself. The person God wanted you to be, and so just use your talents that God has given you and just live your life," Sister Jean said.

So far, Sister Jean said she's been fortunate to check off many boxes on her life "to-do" list.

But when asked, she said she still has at least one more goal before she reaches 101.

"I have one more box, I want to walk again. I'm not walking right now from my hip replacement, my shingles, so I want to walk again. That's my big wish," she said.

Sister Jean said last year she did have help blowing out her birthday candles and this year she expects no different at year 100.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrogers parkchicagoloyola ramblersbirthday100 years
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Police search for carjacking suspect after chase, crash in Wilmington
Marine charged with 21 felonies for Ind. teen kidnapping
Man fatally shot at Burnside gas station
Trump: Any Jew voting Democratic is uninformed or disloyal
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, isolated showers Wednesday
Window washer dangling from River North high-rise rescued
NJ Transit reunites homeless man, family after 24 years apart
Show More
Video shows Dolton officer in shootout with robbery suspects
Illinois attorney general and Cardinal Cupich have private meeting; discuss clergy sex abuse investigation
Chicago's lakefront is shrinking, says officials
Judge orders mental evaluation for suspect in Chicago VA hospital shooting
New lawsuits filed against Sterigenics linked to increased cancer rates
More TOP STORIES News