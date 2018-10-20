SIX FLAGS

Six Flags Great America hosts 30-hour coffin challenge

Six Flags Great America is hosting the 30 Hour Coffin Challenge this weekend.

GURNEE, IL (WLS) --
Beginning on Saturday through 7 p.m. on Sunday, participants will be put to the test as they lie in a coffin.

Those who dare leave their coffin outside of designated breaks will be eliminated.

Participants get one bathroom break per hour, 13 minutes with their phone each hour, and six 15-minute meal breaks.

They will have the opportunity to compete in extra challenges to earn time out of their coffin and are allowed to bring their own pillows and blankets.

The challengers include a 70-year-old grandma, a paranormal investigator

Challengers include a 70-year-old grandma, a paranormal investigator, a local funeral director and embalmer, a student studying to become a funeral director, a coffin dweller who lives and works at a cemetery and another coffin dweller who claims to be part zombie and part vampire.
The prizes include $300 and 2 season passes.

At stake are $300, two 2019 Gold season passes, two express haunted house wristbands, a chance to be in the Uprising Parade and their coffin.
