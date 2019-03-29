Society

Slain Chicago Police Officer John Rivera to be laid to rest Friday

EMBED <>More Videos

Slain Chicago Police Officer John Rivera will be laid to rest Friday.

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Slain Chicago Police Officer John Rivera will be laid to rest Friday.

Dozens of Chicago police officers showed up for Thursday's visitation and even more are expected at Friday's funeral. Rivera was a Chicago police officer and a beloved member of his neighborhood, with the large crowds showing up to mourn showing a glimpse of the impact he had on this community.

RELATED: John Rivera, 23, identified as off-duty CPD officer killed in River North shooting

Rivera, 23, had been on the force in the 6th District for two years was shot and killed in River North while sitting in in a car with three friends.

Menelik Jackson and Jovan Battle have been charged in the shooting. Police are still searching for a third man believed to be involved.

RELATED: 2 charged in fatal shooting of Officer John Rivera

Investigators said Rivera may have been mistaken for someone in another group that had fought with the suspects hours earlier. Detectives believe Rivera may have been targeted because he was Hispanic. Police said hate crime charges could be filed.

Officer Rivera's CPD colleagues say he was serious about policing but also had a wonderful sense of humor.

"I had to be here. I had to come with my son, be here and pray over him and to pray for his family," said mourner Olga Salas, who attended the visitation.

RELATED: Visitation held for CPD cop killed in off duty shooting

Rivera's partner released a heartfelt message, saying in part, "Even though your life was violently taken away too soon. I thank God for bringing us together. You were my right hand and someone I could always count on."



Funeral prayers will be at 9:15 a.m. Friday at Elmwood Chapel. Funeral Mass starts at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Annunciata, located at 11128 S. Avenue G, Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoriver northeast sidechicago shootingpolice shootingchicago crimefacebookhate crime investigationchicago violenceofficer killedchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Visitation held for CPD cop killed in off duty shooting
Police search for 3rd suspect in shooting of CPD Officer John Rivera
2 charged in fatal shooting of CPD officer; hate crime charges may be filed
Funeral arrangements released for off-duty Chicago cop killed in River North shooting
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way I-355 crash in Downers Grove
Illinois State Trooper struck, killed in crash in Freeport; driver cited
Car stolen with 3-year-old girl inside
Chicago asks Jussie Smollett to pay $130K for cost of investigation
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, colder Friday
Jussie Smollett's surprise deal raises new questions
New Preckwinkle TV ad draws ire from family at center of 2004 tragedy
Show More
Woman allegedly held 33 Guatemalans hostage in Cicero home
Woman says squatters moved into her house and changed locks
Last perfect March Madness bracket busted
Pope explains reluctant ring kiss seen in viral video
CPD issues warning after CTA Red Line robberies on South Side
More TOP STORIES News