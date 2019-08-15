Society

Slain rapper Nipsey Hussle remembered on his birthday

HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES -- Fans are remembering Nipsey Hussle Thursday on what would have been the slain rapper's 34th birthday.

Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot and killed in front of his The Marathon store March 31 in Hyde Park.

The clothing store posted on its Instagram page it has not endorsed any gathering or event around the store Thursday, but groups of fans were seen stopping by early morning to pay their respects. It is believed more fans will stop by.

Community and religious leaders say they will be gathering nearby the store to release balloons and have a prayer at 10 a.m.

The rapper's birthday was trending on social media early morning with the hashtag #TheMarathonContinues.

Fencing has been placed around his clothing store to start the early development stages of a tower to commemorate his life and legacy. The Marathon has remained closed, although fans have been able to purchase items online.

An outpouring of grief followed Hussle's killing, will murals popping up around Los Angeles in his honor. The beloved hip-hop artist's untimely death generated countless tributes from musicians, elected officials and professional athletes.

Thousands packed the Staples Center for an emotional memorial service to Hussle a few weeks after his death, which was followed by a procession with people lining the streets of L.A.

Hussle was a father of two who was engaged to actress Lauren London.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniaentertainmentfatal shootingrapperbirthdaymusic
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after car windows smashed at 4 downtown garages, sources say
Man with criminal history accused of murdering Gary woman
Philadelphia shooting injures 9 officers, 6 shot; suspect surrenders
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Infinity HS students present research to sociology experts
Mom charged after 18-month-old son fatally struck in Texas parking lot
Police warn of man groping women in Little Village
Show More
Officials: Delta employee at JFK Airport killed on the job
Teen fatally shot before chase from Lake Co. to Chicago ID'd, 5 charged
Man with ice pick yelled racial slurs at motorcycle driver in Gurnee, police say
'Good Morning America' brings show to Chicago Thursday
Rep. Steve King says rapes, incest helped populate the world
More TOP STORIES News