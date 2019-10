A viral clothing debate has been reignited - are these Vans shoes teal and gray or pink and white?This photo originally went viral in 2017 and it's going viral again now. Will Smith and singer Lizzo posted it on their Instagram pages.The new twist is that Lizzo is now claiming if you see pink, then you're right-brain dominant and more arts-focused. If you see teal and gray, she thinks it means you're left-brain dominant and logically focused.