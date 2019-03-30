A scrapbook documenting one World War Two veteran's time in the Army was found near a dumpster in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Richard Trujillo is the man who discovered it.
Now, Trujillo tells TV station KOAT that he's trying to find the owner -- a man named Reuben Rose -- or his family.
"He took pride in just being in the military in general. He was very proud of it and he took his job very seriously," Trujillo said of Rose.
"He's got his individual pay record. I don't know anybody who saves those," Trujillo said. "I think he got $22 a month."
According to his military ID, Rose was born in Poland in 1920, but grew up in New York. He was passionate about repairing aircraft.
"Everything he did on that aircraft was gonna affect what happened to the pilot once he ended up in war," Trujillo said.
Rose also formed invaluable friendships.
"He said, 'I found Marty Sloan at Hunter, but he was in 86th air squadron. Life would have been very unhappy there had it not been for his wonderful companionship,'" Trujillo said.
And Rose admired history.
"This material right here is a piece he took off a paratrooper's parachute that landed on D-Day," Trujillo said. "When they passed through Paris there was a gentleman that gave him the Star of David."
There's just one problem.
"I absolutely did not know him," Trujillo said. "I have absolutely no idea who this gentleman is."
But Trujillo is on a mission to return the scrapbook.
"It can't just remain thrown away the way it was found. It has to be given back to family or displayed if at all possible," Trujillo said.
Soldier's WWII scrapbook found in Dumpster
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News