Society

Soldier's WWII scrapbook found in Dumpster

EMBED <>More Videos

A scrapbook compiled by a soldier in WWII was found in the trash. Now, an Albuquerque man is trying to give it back to its rightful owners.

A scrapbook documenting one World War Two veteran's time in the Army was found near a dumpster in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Richard Trujillo is the man who discovered it.

Now, Trujillo tells TV station KOAT that he's trying to find the owner -- a man named Reuben Rose -- or his family.

"He took pride in just being in the military in general. He was very proud of it and he took his job very seriously," Trujillo said of Rose.

"He's got his individual pay record. I don't know anybody who saves those," Trujillo said. "I think he got $22 a month."

According to his military ID, Rose was born in Poland in 1920, but grew up in New York. He was passionate about repairing aircraft.

"Everything he did on that aircraft was gonna affect what happened to the pilot once he ended up in war," Trujillo said.

Rose also formed invaluable friendships.

"He said, 'I found Marty Sloan at Hunter, but he was in 86th air squadron. Life would have been very unhappy there had it not been for his wonderful companionship,'" Trujillo said.

And Rose admired history.

"This material right here is a piece he took off a paratrooper's parachute that landed on D-Day," Trujillo said. "When they passed through Paris there was a gentleman that gave him the Star of David."

There's just one problem.

"I absolutely did not know him," Trujillo said. "I have absolutely no idea who this gentleman is."

But Trujillo is on a mission to return the scrapbook.

"It can't just remain thrown away the way it was found. It has to be given back to family or displayed if at all possible," Trujillo said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew mexicohistorysoldiersworld war iiu.s. & world
TOP STORIES
'Ripper Crew' killer released from prison; victim's family reacts
Funeral held for slain CPD Officer John Rivera
Higher rates of cancer detected near Sterigenics, study finds
2 killed, 3 injured in wrong-way I-355 crash in Downers Grove
Man, 94, killed in hit-and-run crash on NW Side
Car payoff pain: How a trade-in could damage your credit
Global citizens asked to power down for Earth Hour on March 30
Show More
Inflatable sculpture floating in Hong Kong harbor
Riverside police release dashcam video of near miss involving alleged drunk driver
Braidwood 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' hotel investigated for drug activity, prostitution
Thousands referred for alternative prosecution by Cook Co. prosecutors haven't completed process
More than 100 Vietnam Veterans honored at Hines VA Hospital
More TOP STORIES News