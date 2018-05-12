ROYAL WEDDING

Some Chicagoans eager to hear the royal wedding sermon

As the world watches the royal wedding on Saturday, an American Episcopal Bishop with ties to Chicago will give the sermon. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
As the world watches the royal wedding on Saturday, an American Episcopal Bishop with ties to Chicago will take part in the ceremony.

St. James Cathedral hosts a daily midday service. Episcopalians worshiped on Monday knowing the head of the Episcopal Church in the U.S. is about to take the world stage at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"I am sure he will make the world know - with whatever time is allotted to him - that God's love for the world is unstoppable," said The Very Rev. Dominic Barrington, St. James Cathedral.

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry - the first African American to head the American Episcopal Church - was asked to give the sermon at the wedding this Saturday.

It's an unusual invitation for an American, but this will be a unique union between and British Royalty and an American with no royal title.

"I've been at a number of services where he's preached and it is a wonderful, uplifting, remarkable experience," Barrington said.

"He's just a delightful human being," said Bishop of Chicago Jeff Lee, Chicago Episcopal Diocese. l

The Bishop of Chicago has known Presiding Bishop Curry for years. They served together as colleagues when the Presiding Bishop was the Bishop of North Carolina.

"He's a fabulous spokesmen, not just for the Episcopal Church, but his constant, consistent message is about God's abundant love for everybody," Lee said.

Saint James congregant Hope Smith was interested in the Royal Wedding before, but says now it will be a must-see with the Bishop Curry speaking.

"Now that Bishop Curry is going to be there, I will be waking up on time to catch his comments," Smith said.

Bishop Curry was born in Chicago, where his father was a minister at an Episcopal Church in Maywood. He's now based in New York.
