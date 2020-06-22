Hinsdale allows limited swimming at community pools under Illinois' Phase 3 reopening guidelines

reopening illinois

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- As Illinois gets set to move into Phase 4 of reopening Friday, community pools are beginning to welcome eager swimmers but only for limited use under the state's Phase 3 guidelines.

In Hinsdale, that means limited hours of community swim time, with the bulk of space restricted to lap swimmers and swim team practice.

For the mother of a 7, 5 and 3-year-old, the day could not come too soon.

Annie Mohns said her brood has been schooled on how to protect against the coronavirus, but now summer is here.

"We have been bored and stuck at home, and we just need this outlet especially when it is so hot it'll feel great to cool off in the pool, and they are so excited that Hinsdale is taking the steps to open it and keep them safe," Mohns said.

The markings and signage about where to go and how to socially distance are everywhere. Residents have temperatures checked before entering the deck and changing facilities are off limits, but the water is ready.

"You have no idea this is the best for me because water is therapeutic for me I love it" said Sibylle Sonnenberg.

Hinsdale officials would not go on camera to discuss why they decided to open the pool, but they stress they have put in the right kinds of procedures here to ensure safety and non-contamination, including the fact that only lane swimmers will be allowed at any time for 50 minute intervals.

"They are exercising the six foot rules and managing the number of folks in the lane, which makes us all feel much better," said Patricia Hartzman.

There's still a way to go and residents have to book time online to come to the pool under Illinois' Phase 3 guidelines. The village says those guidelines may be loosened even more as the state moves into Phase 4, including opening up the splash pad and slide areas.

"I love swimming laps, although I haven't done it in quite a while, but the water just feels great and it is easier on the joints," Mary Ann Parks said. "The resistance of the water and it will just feel wonderful."
