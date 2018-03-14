SOCIETY

Something to dance about: Show us your moves!

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Do you have something exciting to dance about? Share it with ABC7!

Whether it's a new job, graduation, birthday, vacation or you just like to dance, we'd like to feature your video on ABC7 News This Morning.

Post your submission on ABC7 Morning Anchor Terrell Brown's Facebook page using the hashtag #SomethingToDanceAbout. Please include a short description of what you're celebrating and the person who should be credited for the video.

If your video is chosen, ABC7's morning team will give you a shout out and play your video during the show. We can't wait to see your moves!
