Sons put up billboard urging people to wish their father 'Happy Birthday'

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- It was a big surprise for one father in New Jersey.
Chris Ferry's two sons put up a billboard in Atlantic City, wishing him "Happy Birthday" and urging people to give him a call.
Ferry said he has been getting a call or text almost every minute, and they have been coming from all over the country.
Ferry said he is doing his best to respond to every message.
He turns 62 on March 16.
