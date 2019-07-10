Society

'Sorry, darling!' Friendly road rage incident caught on camera

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- Could this be the most polite example of road rage on record?

Carli Marie shared the video of her friendly encounter with an older woman driver during a road rage incident in San Diego, California back in April.

In the video, the unidentified woman says that she stuck her tongue out because it was better than flipping off Carli and her friend.

"When I saw the two chicks I thought, 'Ah forget it'," the woman says, before giving a contrite "Sorry, darling!" as the girls drove off.

Carli, who can be heard laughing hysterically in the video, described the incident as the funniest road rage encounter she's ever had.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfunny videoviral videosocietydrivingroad rage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search for alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon continues
Women's World Cup winners honored with Parade of Champions
2019 Taste of Chicago Guide
Dixon woman drove car with 2 kids in pool on roof, police say
Hot dog, hamburger buns recalled in Illinois, Indiana stores
Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway
Boy, 4, dies after being pulled from lake in Hobart
Show More
Chemical spill prompts HazMat response at Tootsie Roll factory
4 charged after stolen car crashes on Near South Side
The Chicago Defender printing final newspaper copy
Photo of suspect in Millennium Park sex assault, cell phone robbery released
VIDEO: 60 teens seen looting Philadelphia Walgreens
More TOP STORIES News