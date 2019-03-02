SOCIETY

SpaceX, NASA successfully launch first American spacecraft capable of carrying humans into space since 2011

EMBED </>More Videos

SpaceX launches first craft into space since 2011.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida --
SpaceX has taken a major step toward boosting America toward the ability to once again launch humans into space.

A Falcon rocket blasted off in a high-stakes test of the crew Dragon capsule early Saturday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The only passenger is a life-size test dummy, named Ripley from the "Alien" movies.

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk says the launch was "super stressful" to watch. But he's hopeful the capsule will be ready to carry people later this year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societySpaceXastronautnasau.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Trinity Academy of Irish Dance teaches Irish jig classes in honor of St. Patrick's Day
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge': Disney reveals what you can eat, buy
3 performing and visual arts events to check out in Chicago this weekend
Grandmother rescued from block of ice after photoshoot fail
More Society
Top Stories
Girl escapes would-be kidnappers on way to school; suspects at large
FAA investigating close call between planes at O'Hare
Emanuel Gallegos to be laid to rest Saturday
Study: Illinois' legal marijuana demand would outpace supply
Neighbors upset with Texas man for painting entire house pink
Man, 32, killed by punches to the head in Humboldt Park
Michigan man charged with running illegal dentist's office in basement
Car pulled from Willowbrook retention pond, driver charged with DUI
Show More
2 robbed on Michigan Avenue at noon Friday
Trump walks back comments on Warmbier case, faces fire over Kushner's security clearance
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy, with flurries Saturday
2nd annual Wiener Dog Derby at Fox Valley Ice Arena to benefit local animal rescue
More News