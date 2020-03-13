DuPage County (WLS) -- A teacher is suing a suburban school district over maternity leave.
A special education teacher with the Wood Dale school district says she was denied paid sick leave for the birth of her son via a surrogate last year.
That case is expected to be heard in a Dupage County courtroom Friday.
The Illinois Supreme Court recently heard a different case involving a different Wood Dale teacher who claims she was denied sick time after the birth of her baby right before summer break.
A Wood Dale special education teacher is suing after she claims she was denied paid sick leave for the birth of her son
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News