coronavirus indiana

Coronavirus: With Indiana schools closed for COVID-19, St. John kids create 'Quarantine Monopoly' game

ST. JOHN, Ind. (WLS) -- Some children in St. John, Indiana have come up with a creative way to pass the time during the stay-at-home order.

They drew a Monopoly game board in their driveway, but with a quarantine twist.

Landing in the "hand sanitizer" square costs $1,000. However, that's nothing if you land on the "Violate social distancing" square. Get ready to fork over $10,000.

The kids came up with the game after learning they would not be returning to school for this academic year.

"In the midst of the uncertain times that we are facing, they have found ways to entertain us and make others smile," said Rachel Tripp, the girl's mother.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyst. johngamescoronavirus indianacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
Record unemployment claims hit Illinois, Indiana
Coronavirus in Indiana: What to know about 3,039 COVID-19 cases, 78 deaths
Chicago pastor, Hobart pastor's wife among latest coronavirus victims
Crete grandfather dies from COVID-19 in Ind. hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL COVID-19 deaths surpass 150 as hospital at McCormick Place set to open
Rush Hospital ICU doctor describes hospital's fight against COVID-19
How to make face masks from materials found at home
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Not all mortgages eligible for coronavirus stimulus bill help; is yours?
Man paid $5K to kill pregnant teen in Back of the Yards: prosecutors
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
Show More
What to know about Illinois' 7,695 COVID-19 cases
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
Boy, 4, killed in possible accidental shooting inside Thornton home
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, warm Friday
Lightfoot picks former Dallas chief for next CPD superintendent
More TOP STORIES News