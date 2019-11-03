Society

Stair climbers race up Willis Tower for annual SkyRise Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of participants are laced up their sneakers to participate in the world's tallest indoor stair climb Sunday in Chicago.

Participants plan to climb up the 103 floors of Willis Tower or hand-cycle the equivalent during the 11th annual SkyRise Chicago.

All proceeds of the event will benefit the Shirley Ryan Ability-Lab

While the 2019 climb is sold out, you can still donate to support the Shirley Ryan Ability-Lab here.
