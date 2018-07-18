SOCIETY

Starbucks store saves the day for teen with cerebral palsy after senior photo session rained out

EMBED </>More Videos

Sydney's mom and photographer were worried that she might not get the senior photos she wanted when it started to downpour. In desperation, they pulled into the Starbucks parking lot. (KKTV, Jessica Vallia Photography, Facebook/Jessica Vallia)

FOUNTAIN, Colo. --
A mom and photographer wanted nothing more than to give Sydney, a teen with cerebral palsy, the same kind of senior photos that every other high schooler gets. When rain forced them inside, the staff in a Starbucks store stepped up to make sure Sydney got something more.

"I just wanted her to have the average senior session, like any other girl and instead she got THE RED CARPET in a way I couldn't have been more proud to be a part of!" Sydney's photographer, Jessica Vallia, wrote on Facebook.

Her mom, Laura Johansson, said Sydney will graduate from her Colorado Springs high school in 2019.

"She's outlived everybody's expectations," she told KKTV. "It's pretty remarkable."

Sydney's senior pictures had to be done on Sunday because she has a major surgery coming up, so when it started to downpour, Vallia explained, she was worried the day was turning into a disaster.

"We ended up in the Starbucks parking lot because it seemed like the most trendy, teenager-y thing that we could possibly do," she told KKTV.

Johansson ran inside to ask if they might take some photos, explaining she would completely understand if the answer was no. Instead, a supervisor named Chris gave them the star treatment. He even got himself soaked as he escorted Sydney inside with an umbrella.

Once inside, the whole store came together to set up a special station for the photos, including optimizing the lighting and creating a backdrop.

"Ten minutes later they came back with all these signs and started hanging them up in the corner and moving stuff so that we could shoot there," Vallia reflected. "And I'm like, 'My gosh. OK, we can't cry right now. We'll cry about this later.'"



They also insisted on making them comfortable with free food and drinks.

"We were literally invading their place of business and they were not letting us pay for ANYTHING," Sydney's mom wrote on Facebook.

Johansson wrote that Sydney was having a blast, smiling the whole time.

"#StarbucksChris & Sydney are best friends for life," she wrote.

Reflecting on the day, Johansson wouldn't change a thing.

"All of these fates aligned and gave me the most perfect story for my most perfect kid," she said, "and I couldn't have asked for anything better."
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodstarbucksgood samaritangood newsu.s. & worldcerebral palsy
SOCIETY
CPD vs. CFD charity baseball game to be held Wednesday night
Man sets record for slicing most watermelons on his stomach
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Restaurant ridicules teen for paying bill with coins
Boys and Girls Clubs of America honor 'Youth of the Year'
More Society
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News