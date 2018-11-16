SOCIETY

Statue of Liberty's original torch moved to new museum site

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on the new home for the Statue of Liberty's original torch.

NEW YORK --
The Statue of Liberty's original torch has been moved from the base of the statue to its new home in a museum that will open next year.

The torch was replaced with a replica in the 1980s.

Visitors watched on Thursday as the base and the flame of the 3,600-pound torch were trucked slowly and carefully to the museum construction site about 100 yards from the statue.

The torch was removed in 1984 because officials with the National Park Service and the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation determined that it was too badly damaged to restore.

A new torch was installed in 1985 and the old one was placed in a museum in the statue's base.

The new Statue of Liberty Museum will open in May 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societystatue of libertyhistorymuseumsartu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Doorbell camera catches good Samaritan returning lost wallet
'Share Your Ears' to help Disney, Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes
Chance the Rapper helps kick off MSI's Christmas Around the World
Monopoly for Millennials: 'Forget real estate. You can't afford it anyway'
More Society
Top Stories
Teen charged in Morgan Park High School explosion
Judge rules White House must return press credentials to CNN's Jim Acosta
Police: Man on cocaine drove 104 mph before crashing into Arlington Heights PD building
Country Club Hills police shoot suspect after man dragged into bank
Father Pfleger calls for dismissal of officer who shot Robbins security guard
Traffic nightmare on I-78, drivers fall asleep after 12 hour delays
Doorbell camera catches good Samaritan returning lost wallet
Chris Watts' mistress: 'He lied about everything'
Show More
Man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
Watch deputies bust drivers blowing past stopped school bus
Mugshot of man wanted in Florida goes viral
6 rescued from elevator in building formerly known as Hancock Center
CTA Holiday Train coming next week
More News