Society

Chicago student athletes team up for donation to domestic abuse survivors

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Student athletes from the Chicago area will team up Sunday to help victims of domestic violence.

As part of the "Making A Difference On and Off The Field" campaign, girl and boy student athletes aim to empower victims to escape domestic abuse.

The group will present a semi truck full of donations Sunday to survivors at a West Side shelter.

Donated items include soap, toothbrushes, clothes, children's toys, along with hand-written letters of encouragement and a check for the center.
