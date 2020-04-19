Chicago student athletes team up for donation to domestic abuse survivors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Student athletes from the Chicago area will team up Sunday to help victims of domestic violence.As part of the "Making A Difference On and Off The Field" campaign, girl and boy student athletes aim to empower victims to escape domestic abuse.The group will present a semi truck full of donations Sunday to survivors at a West Side shelter.Donated items include soap, toothbrushes, clothes, children's toys, along with hand-written letters of encouragement and a check for the center.