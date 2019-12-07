education

Student from Texas who survived 2 heart surgeries wins $100k scholarship

By
SPRING, Texas -- A celebration is underway for a high school graduate from Spring.

Destiny Alfred took home a $100,000 scholarship during halftime of the PAC-12 Championship Game on Friday.

Destiny, an Oak Ridge High School student graduating in 2020, was chosen to participate in a challenge sponsored by Dr. Pepper where she and her opponent raced against the clock to see how many footballs they could toss inside a huge inflatable.

She won, with 10 footballs making it inside the goal.

Our ABC sister station KTRK caught up with her godparents who were beaming with joy. Her godmother, Johnetta Alfred, shared that Destiny has gone through many hardships. She says her goddaughter has already been through two open-heart surgeries, which fuels her passion for medicine.

Destiny has been accepted to Texas Woman's University in Houston and plans to become a surgeon.

She says she would love to help others who have been through what she has survived.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexaseducationtuitionu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Students behind viral remix of 'Truth Hurts' meet Lizzo
Lori Loughlin's daughter speaks for first time since college scandal
Teacher Refuses To Let Muscular Dystrophy Slow Him Down
Chicago families fight to save 3 child care centers slated to close this month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man body-slammed by Chicago police officer in video released from jail
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
Person in custody for crash that killed teacher, injured another woman in Orland Park: police
Officer seen drinking with Eddie Johnson under investigation for possible evidence tampering
2 dead in Forest Park shooting investigated as murder-suicide: police
2 men force girl, 15, into van at knifepoint on West Side: CPD
Motorcyclist killed in Bishop Ford crash; suspect arrested for DUI
Show More
Ford recalls big pickups; tailgates can open unexpectedly
Chicago historian, World War II vet turns 101
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday
Newborn left in baby box installed last month in Crown Point
Celebration of life held for Chicago icon Reverend Clay Evans
More TOP STORIES News