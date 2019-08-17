Study: 8 out of 10 people have cried at work

Sometimes you just need a good cry.And if those emotions hit you while you are at work - you are not alone.According to a new study by the job search company Monster, eight out of 10 people have cried at work.The reason for those tears? 45 percent of people said their bosses or co-workers made them cry.About 20 percent said it was due to personal reasons.A career expert with Monster said in many cases, shedding tears at your job can be a sign of a toxic environment.