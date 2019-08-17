Society

Study: 8 out of 10 people have cried at work

By Eyewitness News
Sometimes you just need a good cry.

And if those emotions hit you while you are at work - you are not alone.

According to a new study by the job search company Monster, eight out of 10 people have cried at work.

The reason for those tears? 45 percent of people said their bosses or co-workers made them cry.

About 20 percent said it was due to personal reasons.

A career expert with Monster said in many cases, shedding tears at your job can be a sign of a toxic environment.
