Study says millennials are the worst tippers

Are #Millennials #stingy? A new https://t.co/YR2CSjlfHb report shows 10% of Millennials say they usually leave no tip when dining out at a restaurant. 18% typically skip a tip when presented with tipping options in a rideshare, food truck or coffee shop. pic.twitter.com/pI2eXnXG5M — Michael Finney (@MFinney) June 19, 2018

When it comes to tipping, a new study says millennials are the cheapest.Ten percent of millennials don't tip at all when dining out compared with only three percent among the older generations.This is according to a study released by CreditCards.com Those millennials who do tip at restaurants tend to leave about 15 percent.Gen-Xers, baby boomers and the oldest Americans are more generous, leaving between 18 and 20 percent.