Society

Sunday will be busiest online dating day ever, experts say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nearly half of all adult Americans are single, according to relationship experts. And many hope to change that, starting Sunday.

Sunday is expected to be the busiest online dating day ever, Smart Dating Academy Founder Bela Gandhi told ABC7.

Gandhi said many Americans have made resolutions to be more open to dating in the new year.

Nationally, one in three marriages develops from online dating, she said.

New users should pick one or two sites to use and ask for help from friends, family and even a therapist, if needed. They should use a high-quality headshot as a first photo and sign up for a Google Voice account, or something similar, so they don't need to give out their personal number.

Gandhi also said it's safest not to have new people pick you up at home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydatingonline datingsafe dating
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly $3.2M of pot products sold in Ill. on 1st day
Man shot during confrontation with police in Belmont Cragin
2 children dead in South Shore high-rise incident; woman jumped from 11th floor after throwing boy, police say
3 women killed, 4 injured in Morgan Park crash
Woman, 24, found strangled near dumpster in Des Plaines
Weed Legalization Guide
5-year-old boy loses hand after firework explosion on South Side
Show More
How to return holiday gifts without hurting feelings
Man stabbed on Blue Line train on West Side
New laws 2020: Illinois laws, fees that start January 1
'I killed Jennifer': Doorbell camera recorded man's murder confession of pregnant sister
Uber driver saves college student's life after organ failure
More TOP STORIES News