SOCIETY

SWEET SERENADE: Officers' singing chops captured on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

Police officers serenade restaurant with Ed Sheeran song

CHIPPEWA, New York --
Two officers in Buffalo, New York showcased their singing chops with a sweet serenade to a popular Ed Sheeran song.

In a video posted to Facebook on Feb. 15, the officers, whose names are shown as Badger and Norwood, were inside a restaurant in nearby Chippewa when "Thinking Out Loud" came on over the loud speakers of the eatery.

The first officer starts belting out just as well as the pop singer.

The person behind the camera turns to his even larger partner, who is being persuaded into singing too.

After a little hesitation, the second officer impresses with his voice.

How about these cops? Do they make it to Hollywood?

RELATED:
Police chief singing with boy ends with surprise from Santa
EMBED More News Videos

The Freeport police chief sings with 5-year old boy, then gives him bike for Christmas

NYPD officers sing 'Happy Birthday' to homeless woman on Staten Island
EMBED More News Videos

Police officers on Staten Island are being praised after a video showing them singing "Happy Birthday" to a homeless woman was shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

Freeport police chief shares dance with 6-year-old cancer patient
EMBED More News Videos

Freeport Police Department officer Abigail dances with chief.

Two police officers join flash mob routine at Florida mall
EMBED More News Videos

Officers join flash mob routine at Florida mall. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 22, 2018.

Police officer busts a move during community BBQ and goes viral
EMBED More News Videos

Officer break dancing at community BBQ goes viral

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviral videou.s. & worldpolicesingingcaught on cameraNew York
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Woman experiences act of kindness on worst day of her life
Man plans Holiday Inn retirement because it's cheaper
Thousands ask Walmart to keep greeter with cerebral palsy
Socialite posts apology video after viral photo shoot fight
More Society
Top Stories
Driver charged after NW Indiana bus crash; 4 children, 1 adult injured
Chicago Mayoral Election 2019: Meet the candidates in the race
Boy, 17, fatally shot in Old Irving Park ID'd
Chicago mayoral election 2019: Voters head to the polls to decide city's next mayor
Man plans Holiday Inn retirement because it's cheaper
Mother arraigned, daughter arrested after 5 family members murdered
Weed killer found in popular wines and beers
Doctors, experts warn of serious injuries to kids at trampoline parks
Show More
Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cold, snow showers Tuesday
6 injured after ambulance, SUV crash in West Rogers Park
R. Kelly released from jail after pleading not guilty to sex abuse charges
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
More News