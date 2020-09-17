census

Glencoe synagogue, Chicago gospel choir ask Chicagoans to be counted in collaborative 2020 census video

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
There are two weeks left to complete the 2020 census.

With the deadline quickly approaching, creative minds are coming together to get the word out.

Soul Children of Chicago, the nation's oldest children's gospel choir, and Am Shalom, a Glencoe synagogue, came together to create a video, asking people to complete the census.



Walt Whitman is the founder and CEO of Soul Children of Chicago.

He has partnered with Rabbi Steven Lowenstein and Julie Lowenstein of Am Shalom.

The partnership began 25 years ago when Lowenstein met Whitman.

"They just kind of stole my heart," Lowenstein said.

The video showcases diversity in the Chicago area.
