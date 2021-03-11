Palos Heights teacher thanks National Guard members for kindness during her vaccination

ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) -- A high school art teacher is thanking National Guard members for their kindness.Jennifer Glaz teaches at Shepard High School in Palos Heights. When she got her COVID-19 vaccine at Robbins Health Center, she told Illinois National Guard members she was nervous, so they helped her stay calm.Eliana Menlik, who administered Glaz's shot, even wrote "Hi Charlie" on the Band-Aid for Glaz's son, who was also nervous about his mom getting the vaccine."That level of care and thoughtfulness, it didn't need to happen, but it was exactly what my soul needed," Glaz said.As a thank you, she delivered a gift of baked goods and a poster with notes from her students saying thanks."It was the end of the week, we were tired, we were ready to go home that day and she really brightened our spirits," Menlik said.