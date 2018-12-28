SOCIETY

Teddy bear with ashes inside given as white elephant gift

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman works to reunite teddy bear filled with ashes to rightful family

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A white elephant gift exchange has led a Houston woman to play a real-life version to reunite a family with the gift she received.

Two weeks ago, Rakhi Desai went to a holiday party and received a stuffed animal during a gift exchange.

"The way it ended up, nobody tried to steal this from me," Desai recalled.

She took it home, and thought nothing of it. Two weeks later, she decided to learn more about the brown bear with the stitched heart.

The words "Neptune Society" are on its foot. A quick online search revealed it wasn't any ordinary bear.

"I read that and then I started to feel, and it's almost like little pebbles or rocks," Desai said.

After discovering what was hidden inside, the bear's tag made sense.

"I hope I can bring you comfort in whatever life brings your way," Desai read.

It then clicked. Desai realized the bear was filled with someone's remains.

"It seems to be that this bear is very special to somebody and belongs in somebody's family," Desai said.

Desai said her friend got the bear from an estate sale, but she doesn't know when and where she got it.

Desai called the company listed on the bear's foot.

"They don't track them, and there's no way for them to know who this belongs to," Desai said.

The bear has a name on its tag. Desai is hoping the owner can tell her what it is so she knows it's the right family.

After getting the bear at a holiday party, she now hopes this real-life white elephant exchange will reunite the bear with its owner.

"Miracles happen every day," Desai said. "So, if there's a positive end to this story, that would be great."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymysterybearchristmaschristmas giftmysterious deathfamilysearchlost and foundu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Lost wedding ring returned thanks to Instant Pot
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
Nation's oldest WWII veteran dies in Texas at 112
Top Stories of 2018 on ABC7Chicago.com
More Society
Top Stories
Illinois teen dies, mom accused of hiding medical condition
Carjacking victim run over by own car in Old Town
Man, 72, killed in Niles hit-and-run crash ID'd
President Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
Lost wedding ring returned thanks to Instant Pot
McDonald's to add 'breakfast only' items to morning menu
Chris Burrous, KTLA weekend morning anchor, dies at 43
3 food and drink events to plan for in Chicago this weekend
Show More
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured, Modesto Bee reports
Man charged in Lakeview armed robbery after arrest on CTA Red Line train
Social worker left surprise $11M to children's charities
Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors
More News