TEDx Wrigleyville: An interactive discussion about humanity inside the COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An interactive discussion about humanity inside the pandemic is taking place Sunday at Wrigley Field.

TEDxWrigleyville was supposed to take place this fall, but because of COVID-19 it has been moved up.

The event will focus on the global crisis and other current events.

"We met and decided now more than ever we need ideas worth spreading," said TEDxWrigleyville Executive Producer Shermin Kruse.

Kruse said they pivoted to plan a virtual event, and the Chicago Cubs offered to allow them to host it at Wrigley Field.

"So we structured it so our speakers would arrive present and leave one at a time to minimize gatherings, of course the audience is virtual," Kruse said.

However, on one of the filming days protests broke out outside the stadium, so Kruse and her production team had to maneuver to shoot in Bronzeville and Pilsen to bring some intricate speakers to the screen.

"We literally moved our entire set and moved it to the south side of Chicago so we could capture these really important voices," Kruse said.

The theme for the TEDx virtual talk is "Humanity: A view from inside the pandemic," and will feature a variety of speakers that will inspire, educate, and highlight what can happen when great minds come together.

"Humanity has dealt with pandemics, humanity has dealt with global disasters, this is the time, this is the time the helpers, the idea generators, the entrepreneurs, the creative people, for everyone to come forward and work together to propel us to the next phase and to get us thru this pandemic," Kruse said.

To watch this free virtual TED X talk, CLICK HERE to register. The event begins at 10 a.m.
