SOCIETY

Teen dead 15 minutes comes back to life; parents had agreed to donate organs

EMBED </>More Videos

A 13-year-old boy is being called a miracle after he came back to life after his parents signed the paperwork to donate his organs. (WLS)

MOBILE, Alabama --
An Alabama boy is being labeled a miracle after he came back to life after his parents signed the paperwork to donate his organs.

WALA-TV reported that Trenton McKinley, 13, of Mobile was dead a total of 15 minutes, according to his mother.

"When he came back, they said he would never be normal again," said his mother, Jennifer Reindl, with tears in her eyes. "They told me the oxidation problems would be so bad to his brain, that he would be a vegetable if he even made it."

His parents say for the next several days, Trenton was brain dead and barely breathing, so they made the difficult decision to sign the papers and donate his organs.

Days before the doctors were set to pull the plug, Trenton reportedly started showing signs of life.

"There's no other explanation but God, there's no other way. Even doctors said it," McKinley said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldgood newsorgan donationsteenpatient deathAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News