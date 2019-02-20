Teen in midst of confrontation at rally sues Washington Post

WASHINGTON --The Kentucky high school student in a controversial viral video is taking legal action against the Washington Post.
The Hemmer Defrank Wessels Law Firm has filed a lawsuit against the newspaper on behalf of Nicholas Sandmann.
Sandmann was at the annual March For Life rally in Washington last month, wearing a "Make American Great Again" hat.
He was captured on video smiling as Omaha Tribe elder Nathan Phillips played a drum and chanted.
After the images spread rapidly, especially on social media, Sandmann was accused of bigotry.
Opinions changed for some when another video of a group of black men, self-identified as Hebrew Israelites, taunting Sandmann's group appeared.
According to the lawsuit, the Washington Post "wrongfully targeted and bullied Nicholas because he was the white catholic student wearing a red Make America Great Again souvenir cap."
A spokeswoman for the post said the paper is reviewing the matter and will "mount a vigorous defense."
Sandmann said he was trying to ease tension by smiling at Phillips and denied any racist behavior.
The suit is seeking $250 million in damages.
