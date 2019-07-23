Teen kicked out of North Carolina Domino's says it was act of racism

CLAYTON, N.C. -- Cellphone video of Domino's employees telling a group of teenagers to leave a Clayton, N.C. restaurant is going viral after the teen's mother posted it to Facebook.Kni'yah Harris-Nickens, 15, said it was the second time this month she and her friends were told to leave the establishment after paying for food."It didn't really get to me, but then the second time I looked at it and I was like 'what are they trying to get at? What are they trying to prove to me? That I can't eat here or I can't dine in here? Or I can't hang out?'" Harris-Nickens said.Harris-Nickens said she ordered the 16-piece Parmesan bites and after sharing them with her two friends, an employee told them to leave.In the video that Harris-Nickens recorded on her cellphone, you can see and hear an employee reference the "no loitering" policy and telling the two other teenagers who didn't order anything, they had to go.Earlier this month, Harris-Nickens said the same employee told her and two other friends they had to leave after each of them had already paid for food."I feel like, I mean it's racist," she said. "The first time he did it there was two Caucasians that came in. They ordered pasta and Sprite and they sat down in there and then that's when he asked us three ladies to get up and we had more than what they ordered."Harris-Nickens's mother, Ticca Harris said she didn't think much of the first incident."It kind of sounded a little bit weird to me that they were asked to leave," she said. "But the second time was the one that actually hit the nerve. Because when I went to go pick my child up, she had showed me the video and it was very disgusting."Harris posted the video to Facebook, filed a complaint with Domino's, and said she got a call from the chain's district manager the next day, explaining the franchise's no loitering policy."Because of unruly children coming into their store damaging property, coming in charging their phones, not buying anything," Harris said the district manager told her.Her daughter said two of her friends who were banned from the store for damaging property several months ago, went with her to the store last week, but waited outside the whole time.Domino's sent the following statement to ABC 7 Chicago sister station, WTVD:Harris said her daughter was not causing problems and in each incident, she paid for food she should have been able to enjoy herself, or share, inside the restaurant."If I'm coming in there and I'm giving you money for something that I'm about to eat, I'm about to share, you shouldn't tell somebody that they need to leave," Harris said. "You need to change your dining policy."A statement from Domino's/GBR Pizza, Inc sent to WTVD read: