Arkansas teen saves money for years to buy friend a wheelchair

It's the kind of story that renews your faith in society.

Senior student Brandon Qualls navigates the halls of Caddo Hills High School with ease these days, thanks to an extreme act of friendship by his fellow classmate, Tanner Wilson.

Tanner wanted to make life easier for Brandon, who would often get tired of maneuvering his manual wheelchair. So Tanner purchased an electric wheelchair for his friend, saving money from his job at a local car mechanic shop for two-plus years to make the generous purchase.

"They came in and my face just blew up," Brandon told KWTV. "I was just crying everywhere. I was like, 'Wow I can't believe he did that for me.'"

He presented Brandon with the new chair in a surprise presentation in front of classmates. A teacher added some extra flair by spelling Brandon's name out along the headrest, according to KWTV.

"It's been my dream to just have one of these," Brandon said. "And my dream came true."

Thanks, Tanner, for authoring a feel good story we all can cheer on.

